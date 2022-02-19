ORANGE – The women of Chapman University defeated the La Verne Leopards 68-61 in the second to last regular home game of the 2022 season.

Senior Julia Strand topped the offensive leaderboard once again with 17 points on the night.

Chapman took off early in the first quarter and never allowed La Verne to take the lead during regulation.

Brittany McPherson

A Zoe Zurasky shot from the field secured a 13-4 lead for the Panthers just five minutes in propelling Chapman to a ten-point lead heading into the second quarter.

The momentum was not lost heading into the second and Chapman found themselves ahead 31-16 with a Katie Kubo shot from behind the arc with two minutes remaining in the half.

The Panthers kicked off the second half securing their biggest lead of the game at 37-20. La Verne slowly ate away at the deficit and set the score 67-61 with seconds remaining, unable to overtake Chapman.

Senior Brittany McPherson served up a double-double on the night and secured 10 points alongside her 12 rebounds. Strand followed with eight rebounds on the night.

Both teams were close with scoring off the bench and Chapman served up 19 compared to the Leopards’ 17. Kubo landed second in scoring on the night and contributed 11 points to the win. She secured one shot from behind the arc and went 6-8 in free throws, dishing out seven assists along the way.

Kayla Rubio was critical to the Leopards effort and tallied a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. She lead the team both offensively and defensively.

McPherson had three assists, and Sammie Inana turned in another solid effort with two points, two assists, two rebounds and three steals. Kylee Ishibashi chipped in two points.

Casey Kuramoto scored two points with five rebounds for La Verne.

The Panthers return this Saturday for the last home game of the regular season to face Cal Lutheran at 4 p.m. in the second game of a men’s and women’s double-header. The Panthers will celebrate their seniors prior to the game.

— Courtesy Chapman Athletics