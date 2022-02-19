Jamie Rain Kim and South Pasadena take on Brentwood with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

Senior Maya Naito scored six points and dished out four assists Wednesday, as Brentwood advanced to the girls’ CIF Southern Section Div. 2A quarterfinals with an 84-48 victory over Mary Star of the Sea.

Naito added three steals for the Eagles, who will host South Pasadena on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

South Pas took care of their business with a win at Paramount, 70-66. The Tigers, with Olivia Alfonso, Jamie Rain Kim, Isabella Alfonso, Lotis Shoun and Yuzu Harada, are 12-1 in road games this season.

Beckman, featuring Kandice Okamoto and Courtney Yada, advanced with a 57-51 at Crescenta Valley, and will host Ontario Christian on Saturday.

Culver City (Nene Makinoda, Mia Washizaki) punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 60-52 triumph over Beaumont.

The Centaurs are scheduled to play at Santa Margarita Saturday at 3 p.m.

Santiago knocked Mark Keppel out of the tournament, 61-42.

Tatum Tamashiro

Yorba Linda, with Kristi Ikemoto and Madison Chou, were also ousted, with a 65-61 loss to Los Altos.

In Div. 1 action, North Torrance advanced by way of a 58-53 decision over St. Paul.

The Saxons, with Brittany Ishida, Dara Tokeshi, Miya Konishi, Kennedy Shimazaki, Mia Shiozaki, Sage Misumi, Kathryn Eguchi, Bailey Enomoto and Leyna Miyake, will play at Camarillo on Saturday night.

Peninsula won the crosstown battle with West Torrance, 44-32. Rylee Izumo, Kellie Au, Mao Yamashita and the rest of the Panthers will next face off against Viewpoint.

Mira Costa was shown the door, suffering a heart-breaking 45-44 defeat at the hands of Fairmont Prep.

• • •

In Div. 2AA, Rolling Hills Prep is headed to the quarters after cruising past Burroughs, 62-26.

Madinique Shibata, Tatum Tamashiro and company will travel Saturday to take on Sage Hill at 7 p.m.

Woodbridge, with Maddie Yasui and Hana Watanabe, took care of Chino Hills, 65-58, and will face Orange Lutheran in the quarterfinals.

Brea Olinda (Brooklyn Kame) are out after falling to Vista Murrieta, 39-36.

• • •

In the 3AA division, Cerritos, with Kaitlyn Sugita, Emily Hosoda and Mailee Dizon, will face Canyon in the quarterfinals.

Cerritos advanced with a 52-46 win over Claremont, while Canyon (Kaylee Shimoda, Kaelyn Kawaguchi) topped La Cañada, 44-29.

Cypress (Sara Shigekawa, Lauryn Nakamura) are eliminated after being edged by Calabasas, 56-54.

• • •

In Div. 4AA, Gabrielino, with Kyra Yoshitani and Kate Hamamoto, took a tough 46-38 loss against Pilibos.