Born on November 30, 1941 in Los Angeles, Diane Sachiko Nishiyama passed away peacefully on February 1, 2022, in Torrance, after becoming ill. Her family was with her at the time of death. She is survived by her son, Darren Yip; daughter, Susan Bright; son-in-law, Paul Bright; and granddaughter, Breana Yip; and other relatives.

At Diane’s request, a Celebration of Life will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Caring House at yourcaringhouse.org/contribute or by mail to 2842 El Dorado Street, Torrance, CA 90503.