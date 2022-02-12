Shirley Kazuyo Muramoto

GARDENA — This year, the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute’s Day of Remembrance (DOR) 2022 event will be held online via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m.

This year’s DOR theme will be “Camp Creativity: Resilience Through Art” with the intention of highlighting the courage, expressions of their thoughts and emotions, healing, and creativity of camp survivors through fine and performing arts — specifically, by sharing works ranging from cultural performances, big band music, and more. From Feb. 22-25, the GVJCI will be publishing these stories through special video interviews, film clips, music playlists, and photographs.

Delphine Hirasuna

The Feb. 26 live program will feature keynote speaker Delphine Hirasuna, author of “The Art of Gaman,” and will conduct interviews with some of those featured throughout the week of the virtual DOR, including filmmaker and musician Shirley Muramoto Wong (“Hidden Legacy: Japanese Traditional Performing Arts in the World War II Internment Camps”) and associate film producer and artist Amy Uyeki (“Searchlight Serenade”).

“We hope the community will be able to walk away with a greater understanding of the history of this time period and the fortitude and resilience of its survivors,” event organizers said.

Amy Uyeki

To register for the live program, visit the GVJCI website (www.jci-gardena.org). Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. Those who donate a minimum of $20 are eligible for a commemorative GVJCI DOR pin set gift.

This program is co-sponsored by the George and Sakaye Aratani CARE Award and UCLA Asian American Studies Center.