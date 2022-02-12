Gary Kohatsu, editor of The Gardena Valley News, was recently recognized by the Gardena City Council for his years of outstanding coverage of the city as a reporter and photographer. From left: Mayor Pro Tem Rodney Tanaka, Mayor Tasha Cerda, Kohatsu, Councilmember Art Kaskanian. “He’s always been just quietly working, and I love the way he showcases Gardena,” Cerda said. “He makes us look great, and not just elected officials, whether it’s veterans or any Gardena residents. I’m happy that we could honor him and all the work he does.”

Kohatsu started at GVN in 1989 and became editor in 1991, as well as editing the Culver City News and Santra Monica’s Blue Pacific News. Kohatsu began teaching photojournalism at El Camino College in the fall of 2007. He retired from teaching in June 2019, and has been semi-retired from the GVN since February 2020. (Photos by GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)