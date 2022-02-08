As fellow contestant Todrick Hall looks on, Mirai Nagasu chats with her “housemates” on the new season of the CBS contest program “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Nagasu, the Olympic medalist figure skater and the first Asian American to join the celebrity version of the televised competition, is among 11 public figures who have moved into the “Big Brother” house and will vie for the $250,000 top prize.

Others joining the contest include “Diff’rent Strokes” actor Todd Bridges, “Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, and former L.A. Lakers star Lamar Odom.

The game show, as described by CBS, brings together individuals “living together in a house outfitted with over 90 HD cameras and over 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day, and having no contact with the outside world.” Competitors are gradually voted out by their housemates, with the last member standing declared the winner.

“I’m super excited to be playing the game with such an amazing cast,” Nagasu posted on social media before moving into the house on Jan. 26. It’s time to show them that I can win more than Olympic medals.”

“Celebrity Big Brother” airs on CBS several weeknights until the finale on Feb. 23. Check local listings for air times.