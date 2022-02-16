Leyna Miyake scored 17 points on Saturday, as North Torrance cruised past Harvard-Westlake, 65-48, in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section girls’ Div. 1 playoffs.

Reese Noa also had 17 for North, who advance to face visiting St. Paul on Wednesday.

Also in Div. 1, Kellie Au had 14 pointsand 10 rebounds, and Jadyn Lee scored 23 to pace Peninsula over Tustin, 60-32.

Peninsula will face nearby rival West Torrance Wednesday night.

West, with Tiffani Yoshimura, Reesie Takenaka, Kaila Uyemura, Tiffani Toshimura, Jessica Yamashiro and Kendall Oda, defeated Esperanza 56-48.

Maile Nakaji and Mira Costa are moving on after a 42-32 victory over Bonita. Mira Costa will take on Fairmont Prep.

Redondo Union’s season is done, after dropping a 45-41 decision to Lynwood. Ashley Minei, Kyra Arakawa, Yumi Sugahara and company finish the season with a record of 13-11.

Elsewhere in Div. 1, Westlake downed Troy, 63- 45.

• • •

In Open Division pool play, Mater Dei got past Rosary Academy, 49-44. Hannah Vela and Mater Dei will play Etiwanda on Wednesday.

Karly Kakimoto and Orangewood Academy dropped their first pool game to Centennial, 70-45, and will next play Sierra Canyon.

• • •

In Div. 2A, Beckman (Kandice Okamoto, Courtney Yada) defeated San Juan Hills, 51-46 and will next host Crescenta Valley.

South Pasadena had little trouble with Arcadia, 71-47.

The Tigers, with Olivia Alfonso, Jamie Rain Kim, Isabella Alfonso, Lotis Shoun and Yuzu Harada, travel to Paramount for their second-round contest.

Culver City 58, California 32: Nene Makinoda, Mia Washizaki and the Centaurs next host Beaumont.

Mark Keppel took care of business against Pioneer, 57-52. Kylie Ng, Jennifer Nitta, Ashley Ito, Madison Kobayashi and company will host Santiago on Wednesday.

• • •

In Div. 2AA, Brea Olinda (Brooklyn Kame) defeated Royal, 58-45, and will next face Vista Murrieta.

• • •

Div. 3A: Dos Pueblos 44, Schurr 32. Schurr finishes the season at 11-14.

• • •

In 3AA action, La Cañada, with Talia Miyamoto and Hailey Tamara, slipped past Providence, 44- 41, and will next meet Canyon.

Canyon advanced with a 69-43 decision over Kaylee Shimoda, Kaelyn Kawaguchi and El Dorado.

Other scores:

Northwood 56, Fountain Valley 35

Cypress 71, Segerstrom 58; Cypress will next play at Calabasas

• • •

In the 4AA opener, Kyra Yoshitani netted 11 points and Kate Hamamoto added seven as Gabrielino downed Charter Oak, 57-46. Gabrielino will face Pilibos in the second round.

• • •

In Div. 5A, Madeline Sugimoto plays and Geffen Academy dropped their playoff opener at Magnolia 50-24.

BOYS

In Div. 1, Jake Koyama scored eight points for Rolling Hills Prep, who got past Blake Yamada and Palos Verdes, 68-51. RHP will play JSerra Catholic in the next round on Tuesday.

• • •

In Div. 2A, the season came to end for Maddox Kiyohara and Maranatha with a 56-52 loss at Crescenta Valley.

Div. 2AA, Serra ended Sonora’s season, 67-59.

• • •

In Div. 3A, West Torrance ad­vanced with a 47-31 win over St. Bonaventure.

Daiki Narimoto and West will play at Milikan tonight.

South Pasadena held on to defeat Indian Springs, 68-62. The Tigers (Isiah Hyun, Micah Matsuoka and Nathan Kawasaki) next host Highland.

• • •

In 4AA, South Torrance advanced with an 81-52 win over Arlington and will play their second-round match at Ontario Christian.

Alhambra (Isaiah Uchida) will host Garden Grove tonight, after their 65-46 victory over Palmdale.

San Marino dropped an 85-80 decision to University.