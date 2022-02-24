Keith Koyano and Helen Tran

The South Bay Civic Breakfast Club and AAPI Empowerment will hold a Zoom event, “AAPI Candidates 2022,” on Monday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Confirmed candidates and the positions for which they are running:

Jay Chen, 45th Congressional District (all of Irvine, Tustin, North Tustin, Villa Park, Laguna Hills, Lake Forest, Rancho Santa Margarita; parts of Anaheim, Orange, Laguna Woods, Mission Viejo, Trabuco Canyon)

Helen Tran, mayor of San Bernardino

Ernie Nishii, Cerritos City Council

Betty Lieu, Torrance Unified School District Board of Trustees (incumbent)

Cindy Wu, Mountain View School District Board of Education, San Gabriel Valley (incumbent)

Keith Koyano, Los Angeles Superior Court judge

Moderator: Mitchell Matsumura, co-founder of South Bay Civic Breakfast Club.

For a Zoom link to the program and more information, email southbaycivic@gmail.com.

The South Bay Civic Breakfast Club, which leans liberal and progressive, discusses issues and candidates. Meetings will be held on Zoom until COVID subsides.