Participants in the 2016 Day of Remembrance program, which was held on the San Jose State University campus. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

SAN JOSE — The 42nd annual San Jose Day of Remembrance program will be held virtually on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (Pacific Time).

The event falls on the 80th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066, which led to the World War II incarceration of more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent, two-thirds of whom were American citizens.

The theme for this virtual program is “Overcoming Hate and Fear: The 80th Anniversary of E.O 9066.”

“Over the past two-plus years, many communities have had to deal with multiple challenges including the deadly pandemic, economic, educational and personal hardship, intense political division, and physical and emotional isolation,” event organizers said. “During these tumultuous times, we also witnessed violent hate crimes and racist acts, including horrific incidents directed toward AAPI and African American communities. In the midst of great tragedy and horror we also saw different communities come together in the struggle for racial and social justice.”

Nihonmachi Outreach Committee proudly announces guest speaker Cynthia Choi of Stop AAPI Hate. Eiko Yamaichi will relate her own experience of wartime incarceration. Grace Shimizu of Campaign for Justice will provide an update on the continued fight for justice for the Japanese Latin American community. Kelsey Ichikawa, chair of the Reimagining Public Safety Subcommittee in San Jose Nikkei Resisters (SJNR), will talk about their recent work. World-renowned San Jose Taiko will participate again this year.

No registration is required. Visit www.sjnoc.org to view the program on the day of the event.