March 28, 1923 – January 27, 2022

Tsuyoshi Sakoda, age 98, Auburn, Wash.-born, Army Veteran of the Korean War, and resident of Monterey Park, peacefully passed away on January 27, 2022. He is survived by his son, Dennis (Karen) Sakoda; daughter, Grace Sakoda (Andrew Kumamoto); and grandchildren, Lauren and Kristin (Sakoda), Alex and Jake (Kumamoto); he is also survived by other relatives.

Tsuyoshi will be laid to rest with his wife, Fumie Sakoda, in Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Private funeral services will be held on an undisclosed date.