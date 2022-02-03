Kristen Murakoshi

On Friday, Feb. 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time, Yonsei Memory Project will host a virtual evening of remembrance, storytelling, and imagination highlighting the work of three Yonsei artists: photographer Kristen Murakoshi, comic artist Sam Nakahira, and author Maggie Tokuda-Hall.

This Zoom event is open to all ages. Register in advance and receive the Zoom event link by going to: https://fresnostate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwucuGsqTgjH90Io5JuVga5s_jQ9oQzO08G

Commemorating the annual Day of Remembrance — which marks the signing of Executive Order 9066 in 1942, which led to the incarceration of the Japanese American community during World War II — the Artist Showcase explores how creativity gives life to and carries our shared community history. Conversation and presentations will show how artists across genres uniquely interpret the past and envision the future legacy of the Japanese American incarceration and survival.

Sam Nakahira

The evening will be hosted by Yonsei Memory Project’s Nikiko Masumoto, Patricia Miye Wakida, and Brynn Saito. The heart of YMP is a motivation to animate our community histories and use our creativity to host events that engage everyone in memory-keeping.

Murakoshi is an editorial and commercial portrait and lifestyle photographer. Nakahira is a comic artist and illustrator. Tokuda-Hall is the author of young adult novels, graphic novels, and picture books. Masumoto is an organic farmer, memory keeper, and artist. Wakida is an artist, writer, and community historian. Saito is a poet, writer, and educator.

Visit https://www.yonseimemoryproject.com/dor2022 for more event information.

This event is made possible by support of The California Wellness Foundation and individual community donors.