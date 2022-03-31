March 25, 2022

A visitation for the late Amelia Sakakibara, 91-year-old, Brazil-born, resident of Los Angeles, who passed away on March 25, 2022, will be held on Monday, April 4, from

4 to 5 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 204 N. Evergreen Ave. in Los Angeles.

She is survived by her daughter, Akemi (Carlos) Petrinovich; grandchildren, Charles (Angie), Francisco and Christopher (Karla) Petrinovich; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Ethan and Holland Petrinovich; brothers, Tokichi Ouchi and Hachiro (Kazumi) Ouchi; niece, Yumi (Luke Murai) Ouchi.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441