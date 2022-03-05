Saint Joseph will compete for the CIF SoCal girls’ soccer Div. IV title when they host Hemet at 3 p.m. Saturday in Lakewood.

Saint Joseph (15-2-3) features frosh forward and halfback Melia Kukahiko (pictured). The Jesters earned their way to the title match with a 2-1 victory over Bakersfield Christian.

• • •

The girls of West Torrance will play for the Div. III champion­ship at 5 p.m. on Saturday, when they face host El Segundo for the title.

West, with Hannah Nagashima and Megumi Nagashima, were undefeated in the Pioneer League this season, and take their record of 21-4-2 into the final match.

• • •

In the CIF L.A. City Section Div. I semifinals on Feb. 23, Lindsay Matsubayashi and Granada Hills Charter lost in a shootout, 5-4, after a 1-1 draw in regulation.