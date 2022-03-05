December 10, 1925 – January 16, 2022

Etsuko Nakamura was born in Seattle, Wash., on December 10, 1925 to Ishi and Hiroo Nomi.

When she was in junior high school, her family moved to Japan. Without knowing how to speak the language, she was immersed in the Japanese school system, where she struggled to learn to speak, read, and write Japanese. However, it was an asset for her as she became truly bilingual! After World War II, she met her husband, David Nakamura, and eventually came back to live in Southern California, where they raised their 4 children. At the age of 96, she passed away peacefully in her home.

Being an accomplished ikebana teacher, she made the altar flower arrangement for the Japanese language congregation at Sage United Methodist Church every Sunday for many years. She was also an active member of the Sage Women’s Group and Nikkei Seniors Group.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David; and her youngest sister, Kazuko Hoida. Survived by her loving children, Vivian (Alan) Mori, Clyde (Tina) Nakamura, Krisandra Smith, and Doreen (Paul) Bolten; grandchildren, Alison (Bryan) Lombardi, Bryan Mori, Michelle (Carson) Bronsert, Jeremy Thornton, and Jocelyn (Joseph) Gobert; great-grandchildren, Colten Lombardi and Winry Bronsert; siblings, Taichi Nomi and Akiko Takeda; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Sage Granada Park United Methodist Church, 1850 W. Hellman Ave., Alhambra, Calif.