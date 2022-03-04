CLARK, GRACE HIROYE, Age 50, of Yorba Linda, Calif., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 8, 2022. Grace was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Grace was born on September 3, 1971, in Santa Ana, Calif. Grace graduated from Loara High School in 1989, Cal State Fullerton in 1996, and received her teaching credential in 1997. Grace went on to teach at Salk Elementary in Anaheim, and eventually at Wagner Elementary in Placentia. She married her best friend, Steve, in 1997, and then raised two loving children, Lee and Ryan, as well as five furry children, Zoe, Kobe, Thalia, Percy and Buddy, her beloved Labrador Retrievers. Her friendships with hundreds, if not thousands, of people is a testament to the life that Grace lived. She was taken much too soon, but the impact she made on so many will continue to live on. She is survived by her husband of almost 25 years, Steve; her two sons, Lee and Ryan; her mother, Nagako; and her sister. She is also survived by a large extended family, including several cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Grace leaves behind several life-long friends that she considered to be her family as well. Private funeral services were held on February 18 at Orange County Buddhist Church.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441