Mackenzy Iwahashi

Cal Lutheran senior point guard Mackenzy Iwahashi has been selected to the 2022 All-Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) Second Team and earned the Ed Baldwin Award, the conference announced late last month.

The Ed Baldwin Sportsmanship Award goes to the senior player who exhibits the best sportsmanship throughout the conference season.

Also tabbed a Second Team All- SCIAC selection, Iwahashi averaged 10.9 points per game in conference play, shooting 42.4% from the field and 78.4% from the free-throw line. She dished out 2.9 assists per league contest.

Iwahashi was the floor general for the Regals. She scored a career-high 24 points in a win against Occidental on Feb. 12. She totaled double-digit points in seven of the 15 games she played in this year. She was third in the conference with a three-point shooting percentage of 41.5, was eight with 41 assists and was sixth with only 41 turnovers.

— Courtesy Cal Lutheran Athletics