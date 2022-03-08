Mrs. Mieko Uragami, born on March 25, 1921, in Selleck, Washington, passed away on December 28, 2021, at the age of 100. She was a long-time employee of Carl K. Gumpert. Mie loved to see musicals and to travel. She enjoyed line dancing and spending time with her family and friends.

Mie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Masanari Uragami; brothers, Fred, Shig, and Dick Nagai; sisters, Hisako Minabe, Kazie Nagai, and Yoshiko Ohara.

Mie is survived by her loving family: daughters, Sharyn Okamura and Kristine (Art) Tanaka; grandsons, Brent (Jen) and Randy Okamura; great-grandchildren, Emma, Tadao, Brigham, and Jameson Okamura; sisters-in-law, Miyo Nagai, Seiko Sugino, Takako Kataoka, and Kiku Nagai; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service was held at Fukui Chapel. Pastor Kenny Wada of Evergreen Baptist Church SGV was the officiant. The family asks that in lieu of koden, you consider a donation to your favorite charity.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441