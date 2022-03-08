A private graveside funeral service for Katsuyo Nagao, 98-year-old, Tenan-gun,

Korea-born Issei, who passed away on January 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, was held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Inglewood Park Cemetery, with Rev. Naoya Okano from Gedatsu Church of Los Angeles officiating. In lieu of koden, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Gedatsu Church or Venice Japanese Community Center.

She is survived by her children, Takushi (Sharon) and Ken (Jeanne) Nagao, Kikumi (Jupiter) Nagatsuka, Akemi (Greg) Wood; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters, Tsuneko Miyahara and Mutsuko Kaibara of Japan;

also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.

