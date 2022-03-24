From left: Trisha Paddock, T. Zachary, C. Kam, N. Leon, L. Lee, S. Mejia, and Dean Nakanishi, CEO of AADAP, Inc. (Photo courtesy AADAP)

Rafu Wire and Staff Reports

A 46-year-old woman who collapsed at the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon has died, the race’s first death since 2007, organizers announced Tuesday.

Trisha Paddock of Rancho Palos Verdes was running in the 13.1-mile Charity Challenge, where all participants were fundraising for one of the race’s official charities.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel “came in contact” with Paddock at 12:10 p.m. Sunday when she had “a medical complaint that escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said Sunday.

“Medical aid was quickly provided by over a dozen personnel, including LAFD Cycle Teams, and the patient was rapidly treated and transported to a local hospital,” Scott said.

Paddock was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, where she died that evening.

Paddock was raising funds for the Asian American Drug Abuse Program (AADAP), which provides Asian Pacific Islanders and other under-served communities with substance abuse services throughout Los Angeles County, with programs and services provided to all individuals regardless of race or ethnicity.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to support the Paddock family with medical bills and other critical expenses, with more than $48,000 raised as of Wednesday afternoon, including $1,000 from the marathon.

“This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones,” the marathon said in a statement. “We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics, and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene.

“We are in touch with Trisha’s family and are supporting them through this very difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Paddock’s death is the first related to the marathon since 2007 when a 50-year-old man participating in the L.A. Bike Tour held in conjunctionwith the marathon died after going into apparent cardiac arrest, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

AADAP said in a statement, “Trisha was an avid supporter of causes that championed inclusivity, diversity and equity, and was passionate about participating in charitable efforts that she believed in. She was known by everyone to be incredibly caring and compassionate, and will be remembered for her warm-hearted demeanor and community volunteer work.”

“Trisha Paddock believed in the mission of AADAP and was so excited to be a part of our team,” said Dean Nakanishi, CEO of AADAP. “The Charity Challenge team members met together on Sunday morning before the start of the race, and everyone was enthusiastic to be participating in this event. We are all stunned that she is no longer with us. Our hearts go out to her husband and children, who loved her dearly.”

“Trisha was a loving wife to husband Ryan Paddock, and mother to 3 children (ages 14, 18, 20),” AADAP said. “In addition, she was deeply cared for by everyone she interacted with in the workplace and elsewhere. AADAP will always consider the Paddock family as ‘ohana’ or family, and extends our deepest sympathies for this tragic loss. We ask our supporters to join in sending thoughts and prayers to them at this difficult time.”

To visit the Go Fund Me page, go to: https://gofund.me/b1298ce7