November 27, 1934 – March 11, 2022

Minoru “Min” Ikeda, a San Jose resident, passed away peacefully after a short bout with cancer at the Palo Alto VA Hospital. A graduate of Lincoln High School in San Jose and a U.S. Army veteran, he worked for Mayfair/Sun Garden Packing Company for over 30 years. He was a long-time bowler with the Nisei Leagues, bowling out of Fiesta Lanes, Oakridge Lanes, and 4th Street Bowl.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristine Ikeda Tokunaga (Ron) of San Diego; son, Bruce Kirk Ikeda of San Jose; and grandson, Sean Minoru Tokunaga. He is also survived by his brother, Sus Ikeda (Sadako) of Santa Clara; and sisters, Sumi Nakamura of Monterey, Sachi Ikeda of San Jose, and Kaz Nose of San Jose. He was predeceased by his parents, Isao and Masa Ikeda; wife, Lillie Yuriko Ikeda; brother, Joe Ikeda (Chiye); and brothers-in-law, Kei Nakamura and Henry Nose.

Min will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He fulfilled so many roles during his lifetime, including husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and friend. Private family services have been held.