Children recite the Pledge of Allegiance in a scene from “Enduring Democracy.”

MONTEREY — The Japanese American Citizens League of the Monterey Peninsula proudly presents the documentary “Enduring Democracy: The Monterey Petitions” at the JACL Hall, 424 Adams St., Monterey, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

Following the showing there will be a panel discussion with historians David Yamada, Sandy Lydon, Geoffery Dunn and Tim Thomas on the history and significance of the Japanese on the Monterey Bay region.

“Enduring Democracy,” which is sponsored by the JACL of the Monterey Peninsula, examines how Monterey was one of the only communities that publicly welcomed their Japanese Amercan neighbors back from the incarceration centers after World War II. It is an important part of local history and an example of diversity, equity and inclusion to the world.

As seating is limited, RSVP to timsardine@yahoo.com or (831) 521-3304.

If you can’t wait until April 9, the film will make its world premiere at the famed Cinequest film festival on Friday, April 1. This will be a virtual event and you can stream it anytime through April 17 for a mere $3.99 Here is the link: https://creatics.org/cinejoy/showcase#!/movies/category/Documentary/length/Features/select/Genre