Orangewood Academy is moving on in the CIF State girls basketball Div. I tournament, after a 42-30 victory over Granada Hills Charter on Thursday.

The Spartans, featuring Karly Kakimoto, will host Bishop Montgomery in the southern regional semifinals on Saturday.

• • •

Maya Naito

In Div. II, Brentwood saw its season come to an end Thursday, with a 74-69 loss to Bishop’s.

Maya Naito and the the Eagles finish at 22-12 in a season that included a trip to the Southern Section semifinals.

• • •

The girls of LACES took a tough loss at the hands of King/Drew, 48- 46. The Unicorns, with Katie Chiba, Katelyn Yoshimi, Moka Tsukino, Haley Kineshiro and Maya Sano, went 10-9 this season.

• • •

In the Open Division bracket on Tuesday, Mater Dei were ousted with a 53-45 loss to La Jolla Country Day.

The Monarchs, with Emily Shaw and Hannah Vela, end the season with an overall record of 23-6.

BOYS

The magical season for Venice continues, after Akitoa Nakano and the Gondoliers took care of El Camino Real, 54-34, in the State Div. II tournament.

Venice advances to Saturday’s southern regional semifinals, when they will play at Rancho Verde.

• • •

In Div. IV, LACES saw its spectacular run come to an end with a 66-54 loss to Scripps Ranch.

Cody Yamaki and the Unicorns have a Southern Section championship to be proud of this season, when they went 19-14 overall. Yamaki averaged 16.1 points per game this season.