December 18, 1933 – February 28, 2022

Sachio Sato, 88-year-old, Maui, Hawaii-born, resident of Rosemead, peacefully passed away at his residence on February 28. He is predeceased by his loving family: wife, Alice Midori Sato; son, Douglas Kiyoshi Sato. He is survived by his loving family: son, Darryl Yoshio Sato; daughter-in-law, Janice Sato; grandchildren, Kevin and Laura Sato; brothers, Wilbur and Norman Sato; sister, Jane (Herbert) Kimata of Hawaii; sisters-in-law, Marion Nishimura and Doris Iwamura, both of Hawaii; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives in California and Hawaii.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Montebello Plymouth Congregational Church, 144 S. Greenwood Ave., Montebello, CA 90640.

Casual or aloha attire is welcome. The family requests that flowers please be omitted and no koden.

