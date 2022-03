Jimmy Akira Hanamoto, 88-year-old Santa Cruz, Calif.-born, resident of Mission Hills, Calif., passed away on January 21 at Kaiser Permanente, Panorama City.

Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife, Yetsuko; sons, Arthur (Lynne) Hanamoto and Barry (Linda) Hanamoto; daughter, Sandra (Gary) Yoshimasu; and sister, Ruby Uemura.

Funeral service for Jimmy was privately held on February 19 at L.A. Hompa Hongwanji, and he was buried at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Santa Clarita on March 4, officiated by Rimban Briones and Rev. Hibiki Murakami.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441