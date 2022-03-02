December 22, 1957 — January 20, 2022



Tom was a long time member of the Japanese American Optimist Club (JAO) of Los Angeles, a club formed to assist the Japanese American community and to coordinate numerous programs and events to benefit the Japanese American youth. He served as the 41st President of the JAO. Tom was a strong supporter of many Japanese American community organizations, including the Nisei Week Foundation.

Tom was devoted to his family above all. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Natalie; and sons, Sean and Ryan; his sister, Claire (Jim) Morey; cousins and many devoted friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 West 182nd Street, Torrance, Calif. The family requests casual or Aloha attire.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441