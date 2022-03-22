October 1, 1926 – March 10, 2022

Yoshino Yoshihara, a longtime resident of San Jose, Calif., and most recently living in Southern California, passed away on March 10, 2022, at the age of 95. During her final days, Yoshino was surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Yoshino is survived by her sister, Francis Kawabata; her children, Janice (Mark) Olson, Ron Yoshihara, and Stan (Susan) Yoshihara; her grandchildren, Jill and Mike Olson,

Ali (Erik) Olsgaard and Kara Yoshihara, and Duston and Jarod Yoshihara; and her

great-grandson, Parker Olsgaard.

In lieu of koden or flowers, our family suggests a donation in Yoshino’s name to

The American Heart Association (www.heart.org).