The National Trust for Historic Preservation, together with National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), announced on April 7 the recipients of the Telling the Full History Preservation Fund.

“The ‘Telling the Full History Preservation Fund’ represents the largest number of grants given through a single program at the National Trust,” said Katherine Malone-France, NTHP chief preservation officer. “These 80 projects are driven by many dedicated volunteers, staff and experts – all seeking to expand how we understand our shared history.

“We are grateful for the work that they do in communities across the country to reveal, remember, celebrate and illuminate these stories through these extraordinary places.”

California recipients include the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles for “Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple — Be Here/1942 Exhibition” and China Alley Preservation Society in Hanford for “China Alley Historic District: Restoration Planning and an Accompanying Documentary.”

Colorado recipients include Colorado Preservation, Inc. in Denver for “Amache Documentary Film and Educational Curriculum Project.”

Hawaii recipients include Hikaʻalani in Kailua for “Ulupo, as Told by the Kupa Aina (Natives of the Land)” and The Kohala Center, Inc. in Kamuela for “Design and Develop a Journey of Cultural Engagement Opportunities to Cultivate Pilina with Niuliʻi.”

New York recipients include Think!Chinatown in New York City for “Our Chinatown Landmarks: Virtual and Site-Specific Exhibits of Our Neighborhood Stories.”

Oregon recipients include Bosco-Milligan Foundation in Portland for “Touring, Mapping, and Rediscovering the Historic Places of Portland’s Japanese American Community.”

To see the complete list of recipients, go to: https://savingplaces.org/neh-telling-full-history

Made possible with support from NEH through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021, the Telling the Full History grant program helps interpret and preserve historic places of importance to underrepresented communities across states and territories of the U.S.

With $2.5 million in grants awarded across 39 states to 80 organizations, these projects demonstrate how preservation is a powerful tool for advancing justice and equity as well as for expanding the vitally important humanities infrastructure of our nation.

The 80 diverse grantees reflect compelling places and inspiring stories, showcasing the multi-layered intersections of underrepresented communities of people. What’s more, they model innovative approaches and inclusive participation, and they are particularly relevant to our challenging times and the need to reckon with history and legacies.

Grants were awarded in four categories:

• Research, planning, and implementation of interpretation programs

• Research and documentation for local, state, and federal designations

• Architectural design and planning to preserve and activate historic places

• Training workshops to support interpretation and preservation of historic places

Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the National Endowment for the Humanities supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy, and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation. Additional information about the National Endowment for the Humanities and its grant programs is available at http://neh.gov.