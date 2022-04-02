Seniors enjoyed an exciting day of Parking Lot Bingo at the San Gabriel Japanese Community Center in Temple City on March 17. More than 60 participants in 32 cars joined in on the fun.

Glenn Yoshida, San Gabriel Nikkei Seniors Club membership chair, explained that the group hasn’t been able to play bingo indoors since the pandemic began. “Parking Lot Bingo allows people to remain safe inside their car and still enjoy being together. Winners honk their horn. We offered a special take home bento made by Nijiya. This is our fourth bingo event and was by far our largest crowd.”

Amy Baker and her mom, Hatsue Amano, in their car, having fun using disposable bingo cards.

Standing outside, Judy and Les Shima examine their bingo cards and staying cool.

The San Gabriel Nikkei Seniors club is part of the San Gabriel Japanese Community Center, located at 5019 N. Encinita Ave. in Temple City. New members welcome. For more information, contact Glenn Yoshida at yoshidgy@gmail.com.

Photos by Steve Furogawa and Julie Furogawa