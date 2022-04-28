Grant recipients include organizations that serve Japanese American seniors.

OAKLAND — Since 2016, the JA Community Foundation has been strengthening Japanese American and Asian American communities throughout California and the larger U.S.

JACF grants have provided much needed funds for nonprofit organizations working on senior health, social services, arts and culture initiatives. During the pandemic, JACF COVID-19 Emergency Grants made it possible for previous grantees to pivot and quickly adapt their services to meet the community crisis.

To date, JACF has awarded 134 grants, totaling over $2 million. JACF is proud to announce that the following ten organizations received grants in April:

Alzheimer’s Association, San Jose. To increase outreach efforts and health education for the Japanese American populations in San Jose and San Francisco.

Asian Community Center of Sacramento Valley, Sacramento. To support the Sac SSC Senior Escort Program recently created in response to growing anti-Asian hate incidents across America. Unfortunately, a majority of the incidents have been targeted at seniors. SSC escorts accompany seniors on walks, errands, and other activities.

Colorado Preservation, Inc., Denver. To create a documentary film and 6th-12th grade educational curriculum about the forced incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII at Amache, a War Relocation Authority concentration camp in Colorado.

DisOrient Asian American Film Festival of Oregon, Eugene, Ore. To expand the festival program for feature films about the Japanese American experience that involve Japanese American directors, producers, and actors.

Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, Los Angeles. To improve the lives of older adults in the community by providing high-quality programs that engage and inspire them, including free art programs.

Japanese American Historical Society of San Diego. To make the historical collection more available for use in exhibitions, research, lectures, tours, and K-12 programs, including engaging activities for educator use within classrooms.

Japanese Community Pioneer Center, Los Angeles. To upgrade facilities for a safe return to in-person activities for seniors after the isolation of the pandemic. Social activities are essential to maintaining seniors physical and mental well-being.

Media Bridges, Inc., Davis. To add video perspectives to the existing “What Does It Mean to Be an American?” curriculum from AAPI youth on the challenges they face as Asian Americans with racism and bias that exists today.

Wing Luke Memorial Foundation, Seattle. To tell the stories of resistance by Japanese Americans to the WWII incarceration through an exhibition and programming including historical materials, first-person stories, and contemporary artwork.

Yu-Ai Kai/Japanese American Community Senior Service, San Jose. To ensure safety and security for seniors with needed facility improvements.

For more information on the foundation, visit www.jagives.org.