A private funeral service for Jo Ann Sayoko Kamikawa, 70-year-old, Lawndale, Calif.-born Sansei, who passed away on April 19, 2022, in Torrance, was held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Gardena Buddhist Church.

She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Keiko Kamikawa and Haruko Kamikawa of Japan; nieces and nephews, Jeffrey (Maria) Kawamoto, Cheryl Cotte, Karen (Rodney) Wakasa, Linda Murata, Jon (Emely) Kamikawa, and Amy (Junichi) Iida of Japan; grandnieces and grandnephews, Emiko, Kiyomi, Marissa, Alison, Hunter, Samantha, Lauryn, Melia, Makena and Makai; also survived by many other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.



www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449