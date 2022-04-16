Kelsey Iino is sworn in as a member of the Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees by LACCD Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez on April 13.

The Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) Board of Trustees unanimously voted on April 13 to appoint community college educator Kelsey K. Iino, Ed.D., to fill the vacant District Seat 7.

LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez, Ph.D., conducted the oath of office, allowing Iino to take her seat on the board immediately.

Since 2007, Iino has been part of the counseling faculty at El Camino College (ECC) in Torrance, serving as a counselor in a variety of fields, including health sciences, athletics, creative arts and as part of the college’s MANA team supporting Asian-Pacific Islander students.

She previously served as a counselor and teacher at Citrus College and at Santa Monica College. She holds an Ed.D. in educational leadership from the University of Southern California; a master’s degree in student affairs counseling and bachelor’s degree in sociology, both from the UCLA, and an associate’s degree in sociology from ECC.

Former LACCD Board member Mike Fong, who vacated District Seat 7 upon his election to the California Assembly earlier this year, endorsed Iino’s appointment, as did U.S. Rep. Judy Chu and Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, a former LACCD Board member.

“It is a great honor to serve the citizens of Los Angeles County as a member of the LACCD Board,” Iino said. “I look forward to doing whatever I can to ensure that the district continues its important mission of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility for all people seeking an affordable and quality education. LACCD is a game-changer for so many people as it provides educational access, upward economic mobility and a sense of hope for a better life.

“I myself went to a community college. I know first-hand how important community colleges are. The experiences and education I received provided me with the foundation to obtain my career education goals to now serve as a trustee.”

Iino is also very active in the Asian American community, serving on the Board of Directors for the Little Tokyo Service Center since 2018; as secretary/treasurer for the Astronaut Ellison Onizuka Memorial Committee since 2010; and as a volunteer fundraiser for Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress since 2003.

“We welcome Dr. Iino, her voice, her wealth of professional and community experience, her energy and her ideas,” LACCD Board President Gabriel Buelna, Ph.D., said. “Her higher education experience and familiarity with the California Community College system will be invaluable as LACCD navigates very challenging times ahead on a variety of issues.”

Iino will hold the District 7 seat until Dec. 9, 2022, at which time a newly elected member will serve for the remaining two years of the existing term through 2024.

Chancellor Rodriguez said, “Dr. Iino’s academic training and professional role in higher education, her lived experience and her community activism makes our governing board stronger and better positioned for the tasks ahead of bolstering enrollments and equitable student outcomes, addressing student basic needs and racial equity and preparing for an evolving economy where too many people with little or no education are being left behind.”

Trustees serve four-year terms. In 2020, elections were held for Board Seats 1, 3, 5 and 7. In November 2022, elections will be held for Board Seats 2, 4 and 6 — plus Seat 7, but only for the remaining two years.

The other members of the board are David Vela (vice president), Nichelle Henderson (second vice president), Andra Hoffman, Ernest H. Moreno, Steven F. Veres, and Coraima Martinez (student trustee).

LACCD (www.laccd.edu) is the nation’s largest community college district, educating about 250,000 students annually at its nine colleges that serve the residents of more than 36 cities and communities from 900 square miles of Los Angeles County.

Since 1969, the district has been providing an important learning pathway for students seeking transfer to four-year colleges or universities while also offering two-year degrees and certificated training programs to Southern California’s diverse workforce in many specialized trades and professions.

