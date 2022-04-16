SAN JOSE — This Sunday, April 17, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Domee Shi (pictured), director of the new Pixar film “Turning Red,” joins us to talk about her inspiration for the movie and her own filmmaker journey.

Kultivate Labs joins us to talk about the upcoming festival of all things ube: Yum Yams! It’s coming to SOMA Pilipinas Saturday, April 23.

Plus a performance by musician Sammielz.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).