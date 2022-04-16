Happiness, Health, Heritage @ Home (HHHH), a new program of the Ventura County Japanese American Citizens League, will be launched on Saturday, April 23, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Grant R. Brimhall Library Community Room, 1401 Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks.

Meet/get reacquainted with other chapter members and friends. The program will include a speaker from Keiro, a raffle ($1 per ticket) and a trivia game about Ventura County. Japanese interpreter available.

The first 50 registrants age 60+ who are part of the Japanese community in Ventura County will get a free bento. For more information, email VCJACLHHHH@gmail.com. RSVP through the website: www.vcjacl.org

HHHH is supported by Keiro’s Grants Program. This is not a Thousand Oaks Library-sponsored event.