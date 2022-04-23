Little Tokyo Sparkle participants in front of the mural on Central Avenue. The late Nancy Kikuchi was instrumental in the mural’s creation. (JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)

Little Tokyo Sparkle, a community clean-up also known as Nancy Kikuchi Volunteer Day, will be held in Little Tokyo on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers will sweep the sidewalks, scrape off stickers and gum, and pick up trash. Dress appropriately and bring gloves, hat, sunscreen and hachimaki.

Everyone will meet at JACCC Plaza, 244 S. San Pedro St., at 9 a.m. Light lunch will be provided.

To sign up, go to: http://tinyurl.com/LTsparkle2022

For more information, email snagano@aol.com.

The event is named in honor of Nancy Kikuchi, a long-time community leader, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 52.

Sponsors and supporters include: Little Tokyo Community Council, Little Tokyo Public Safety Association, Little Tokyo Business Association/Business Improvement District, Councilmember Kevin de Leon (District 14), Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, Little Tokyo Service Center, Little Tokyo Historical Society, Sustainable Little Tokyo, Little Tokyo Rotary Club, Japanese American National Museum, Go Little Tokyo, Visual Communications, Higashi Honganji, Café Dulce, Japangeles, Union Church, Zenshuji, Koyasan, Project by Project, Little Tokyo Teramachi, Wolf and Crane, Fugetsu-Do, Nisei Week Foundation, Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress, Rafu Shimpo.

Donations for this event can be made to Little Tokyo Public Safety Association, 307 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. (Federal tax ID: 95-4416163)