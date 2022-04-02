June 30, 1984 – March 23, 2022

Michael Asano Teraoka of Hillsborough, Calif., passed away on March 23, 2022, at age 37. He was born in Redwood City and resided in Hillsborough, where he attended Hillsborough South School, Crocker Middle School, Pinewood High School and graduated from Aragon High School in 2002. He attended Canada College and Marymount College in Palos Verdes (AA Degree) and graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a BA in Theatre Arts in 2007.

He was active in many sports from AYSO Soccer, Hillsborough Little League, Burlingame Pony and San Mateo Babe Ruth Baseball, and was skilled in different martial arts from Muay Thai to Kendo. After his LMU graduation, he studied Japanese language and culture at Naganuma School in Tokyo, and trained in Kendo. His life experiences included personally greeting the Emperor of Japan with flowers at the Royal Welcome at SFO (1994), traveling in Asia, starring in two major college theatrical performances, minor acting roles in film (Week-End) and sales and sushi school. Michael enjoyed the outdoors and tranquility at his grandfather’s farm in Fowler, Calif., where he last lived, and most of all, he loved being with family and friends and just hanging out… Mike was a “calm, anchored and gentle spirit” who followed his own path.

He is survived by his father, Steven Teraoka (Marsha) of Hillsborough; mother, Margaret Watson Teraoka of Campbell, Calif.; sister, Lori Teraoka (Stephanie) of Portland, Ore.; grandfather, George Teraoka of Fowler, Calif.; step-sisters, Lissy Eddleman, Katie McAlister (Eric) and Amy Eddleman; nieces, Colette and Ruby; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, all mourning his passing.

First viewing will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. with a Wake at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8. Second viewing will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. All services will be held at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, Calif.