On Friday, April 22, at 7 p.m. (Pacific), Shinto Shrine of Shusse Inari in America will hold our annual Earth Day ceremony, “Dear Earth 2022.”

During the ceremony we all gather together to show our respect, gratitude, and renewed commitment to our planet Earth. Please join us at: https://youtu.be/eviTAB7jHNI

The Earth Day ceremony and closing talk will be open to the public. Please join us to hear from a special guest speaker, the director of the New York City Parks Emerging Technologies Team. The title of this year’s closing talk presentation is “The Global Potential of Green Jobs and Sustainable Development.”

Shinto Shrine of Shusse Inari in America is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a goal to introduce a Japanese traditional nature-friendly lifestyle and respect for others, and our ancestors. This eco-sustainable lifestyle is needed now more than ever for worldwide harmony and is already getting popular around the globe.

For details, please visit our website: http://ShintoInari.org