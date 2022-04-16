Shirley Shigeko Iriye, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on April 5 at her residence in Lake Forest at the age of 102.

The late Mrs. Iriye is survived by her daughter, Sharon Iriye (Kathie Maier); sons, Richard (Beth) Iriye and Donald (Nancy) Iriye; grandchildren, Robert, Malia, Kimiko, Micah, Celeste, and Wyatt; great-granddaughter, Tegan; and sister, Yo Shiomi.

A private graveside service is planned under the direction of Fukui Mortuary.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441