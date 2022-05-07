Karateka Sakura Kokumai, who represented the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics, was among about 600 members of Team USA who were welcomed to the White House on Wednesday after competing in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year and the Winter Olympics in Beijing this year.

The Olympians and Paralympians were greeted by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris (pictured).

Kokumai posted photos from the event on Facebook and wrote, “The day I will remember for the rest of my life. Eight months has passed since Tokyo Olympics and maybe for the first time since Tokyo, I felt an enormous pride within myself. It’s not like I didn’t feel that way before but I never properly celebrated after the Games till now.

“First time for our sport to be in the Olympics for karate, first to qualify and (for now) only female to compete. I really hope our sport comes back. Would love to experience everything again.

“Thank you @whitehouse @joebiden @kamalaharris for having us! And thank you @teamusa

“Time to go home. Train for the next competition.”

Photos from Sakura Kokumai via Facebook