DANA POINT — Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, businesswoman and conservative candidate for California’s 49th Congressional District, raised $374,119 during her first reporting period as a congressional candidate.

Lisa Bartlett

The announcement was made on April 21 for the reporting period covering donations from Jan. 1, 2022, through March 31, 2022.

Bartlett’s impressive haul of $374,119 was $101,000 more than her nearest Republican opponent, Christopher Rodriguez, who raised $273,463. Perennial candidate and former Democrat Brian Maryott came in a distant third, raising only $207,290 with over $1,120,600 in debt after running for years.

“The path to turning our county around and Republicans winning back Congress likely goes through California’s 49th Congressional District,” said Bartlett. “I am grateful for the growing support, which demonstrates voters are looking for a viable alternative to Brian Maryott, who has already run and lost in the district multiple times and was forced to change his ballot title after he misled voters misrepresenting his qualifications.”

Bartlett’s strong fundraising performance adds to the growing momentum around her campaign, which includes endorsements from sheriffs, firefighters, crime survivors PAC, the Orange County Congress of Republicans, Larry Elder, New Majority Chair Emeritus Steve Craig, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education Bill Evers, Hispanic 100 Chairman Mario Rodriguez, former San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox, former Orange County Sheriff Brad Gates, San Juan Capistrano Mayor John Taylor, Dana Point Mayor Joe Muller, and other respected community leaders.

Born and raised in Southern California, Bartlett has been a resident of South Orange County for over 30 years. As an executive and businesswoman, she spent decades leading teams, delivering results, and always setting the highest standards of excellence for herself and those around her.

Bartlett is the first Japanese American elected to the Orange County Board of Supervisors, starting her first term representing the Fifth District in 2014. She served as chairwoman of the board in 2016 and again in 2019. She served two terms as mayor of Dana Point in 2009 and 2014.

In 2020, Bartlett served as president of the California State Association of Counties, where she led the 58 California counties through uncertain times.

She serves on the boards of the National Association of Counties, Orange County Transportation Authority, Orange County Fire Authority, Transportation Corridor Agencies, and South Coast Air Quality Management District. She is also a member of the California Transportation Commission Technical Advisory Committee.

Her campaign says that Bartlett will take her experience as a supervisor of the nation’s sixth-largest county to help renew California and America.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Mike Levin. The primary will be held on June 7.