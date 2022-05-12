MONTEREY PARK — The Monterey Park Bruggemeyer Library will host TaikoProject on Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m. at the Barnes Park Amphtheater, 350 S. McPherrin Ave., in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The performance is presented in conjunction with The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A., a community collaboration created to deepen and expand the reach of free artistic events and performances throughout L.A. County.

Over 100 million people have seen TaikoProject through their televised appearances on the Academy Awards, the Grammys, “The Voice,” “Conan,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and music videos for Sean Paul and rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. They also tour regularly across the U.S. and have performed throughout Europe, Asia, South and Central America.

Utilizing authentic instruments hand-crafted in Japan, the performers weave traditional and modern forms of taiko together and share elements of their Japanese and Japanese American culture. The entire community is invited to move, dance and clap along to the intense and exciting beats of the taiko and learn the history, music, and craftsmanship involved in the drum’s construction and how taiko has made its way from Japan to modern-day America.

Arts Grown L.A. builds upon The Music Center’s highly successful partnerships with community groups and local artists to offer free, family-friendly performances and art-making experiences for all ages. In collaboration with community locations such as libraries, community centers and parks, among other sites, Music Center artists bring their creativity and talents to many neighborhoods across the county. Performances, workshops and special experiences highlight the diverse cultural traditions of the county and the world.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, call Adult Reference Services at (626) 307-1368 or visit www.montereypark.ca.gov/library. For more information about The Music Center, visit www.musiccenter.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. For more information about TaikoProject, visit http://www.taikoproject.org/.