Matt Maeda

San Gorgonio High School’s Matt Maeda has been named the CIF Southern Section Athletic Director of the Year, one of two honors he has received this season.

“The best part is that I’m being recognized by my peers who know the job description

better than anyone,” Maeda told the Press-Enterprise. He is one of three recipients of

the award, due to the large number of cities and schools encompassed by the state’s Southern Section.

Maeda, who teaches math and physics at the school in San Bernardino, was also named the winner of the Rotary Club’s Duncan Webb Award, as the Outstanding Educator for Character for the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

The 44-year-old was selected for work that included helping to improve leadership among athletes on campus and his work with Special Olympics.