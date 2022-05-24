Angel City FC’s Jun Endo drives against Jaycie Johnson and Taylor Leach of the Kansas City Current, during Saturday’s match at Banc of California Stadium. A Kansas City own goal paved the way for a 1-0 ACFC victory. (JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)

Angel City FC took full advantage of an own goal by the Kansas City Current on Saturday, parlaying the only score of the match to a 1-0 victory.

A cross toward the goal by ACFC’s Christen Press in the 69th minute glanced off Kansas City Current defender Taylor Leach and into the goal.

Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic had one save for Angel City.

The win in front of 18,514 fans at Banc of California Stadium gives ACFC a record of 3-1-0, good for nine points and second place in the NWSL standings, behind the San Diego Wave.

Forward Jun Endo has a goal and an assist in four games for ACFC, who next

face Gotham FC on May 29.

• • •

Kellyn Acosta

At Columbus on Saturday, Los Angeles FC scored their eighth win of the season with a 2-0 win over the host Crew.

Carlos Vela scored his sixth goal of the season in the 62nd minute, and Jose Cifuentes added a strike in the 72nd minute.

LAFC (8-3-2) are back on top of the Western Conference standings, two points ahead of Austin FC, and will take on the LA Galaxy Wednesday in Carson.

LAFC features Nikkei midfielder Kellyn Acosta, who has a goal in 1049 minutes of play this season.