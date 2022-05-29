A funeral service for Kimiko Shida, 87-year-old, Fresno, Calif.-born Nisei, who passed away on April 30, 2022, in Santa Clarita, Calif., will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Kubota Mortuary, 911 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, with Rev. Kory Quon from Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.



She is survived by her children, Joanne (Phil Tokeshi) Shida-Tokeshi and Kevin Shida; grandchildren, Ryan Tokeshi and Jenna (Matt) Tokeshi-Nitta; sister, Setsuko Yotori; sister-in-law, Kay Tsukuno; nephews, Gary and Paul Tsukuno; niece, Laurie Tsukuno; also survived by many other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449