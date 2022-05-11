Conservation work outside the barrack exhibits at Manzanar.



Manzanar National Historic Site (www.nps.gov/manz) will sponsor a six-week Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program this summer.

Youths 15 to 18 are encouraged to apply, provided they do not reach their 19th birthday before July 30, 2022.

YCC team members will work Monday, June 20, through Friday, July 30, earning the California minimum wage of $15 per hour. They will work at Manzanar National Historic Site under the supervision of National Park Service (NPS) staff Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Most work is outdoors (regardless of weather), dirty, and physically demanding.

Manzanar hosted its first YCC crew in 2002, offering local youth opportunities to help preserve the site and its stories.

“Youth Conservation Corps are an incredibly important and valuable part of public lands,” Acting Superintendent Patrick Taylor said. “Both historically and now, they complete projects like trail work, vegetation management, and preserving historic features. It’s also an invaluable opportunity for local youth to connect with their public lands.”

The YCC team will focus on the preservation of resources associated with the confinement of Japanese Americans during World War II and the pre-war Manzanar orchard community. They will also have opportunities to visit other historically significant sites in the Owens Valley. Those selected will need to provide their own transportation to work and will be required to have their own checking or savings account for payroll direct deposit before they begin.

Applications may be obtained from the Manzanar National Historic Site Visitor Center, 5001 Highway 395, six miles south of Independence. The completed application must be received at Manzanar no later than 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 13, at:

Manzanar National Historic Site, Attn: Jeff Burton

P.O. Box 426, Independence, CA 93526

The participants and alternates for the 2022 program will be notified by May 20. For more information, contact Cultural Resource Manager Jeff Burton at (760) 878-2194, ext. 3305 or email jeff_burton@nps.gov.