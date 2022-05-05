Mayor Eric Garcetti, joined by AAPI city officials, including Councilmembers John Lee and Nithya Raman, proclaims Asian American Pacific Islander L.A. Day outside City Hall. (Los Angeles Mayor’s Office)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made the following announcement on May 3 during a ceremony held outside City Hall:

“As we kick off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and we reflect on the many contributions by AAPI communities, let’s recommit to advancing equity and opportunity.

“To reaffirm this commitment, today, on May 3, 2022, I am declaring AAPI L.A. Day in Los Angeles.

“Learn more about AAPI LA, the initiative my office launched earlier in the year to help address the challenges and needs of AAPI communities.

“Visit http://AAPILA.org/ for more information and for a list of community events where you can join in on the celebration.”

Garcetti was joined by several AAPI city officials, including Councilmember John Lee, the third Asian American to serve on the council, and Councilmember Nithya Raman, the council’s first South Asian American member.

“In celebration of May as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the City of Los Angeles is hosting various events in the next couple of weeks to celebrate and amplify the voices of our AAPI communities,” Lee said the day before the ceremony. “Tomorrow, we will be announcing the official proclamation of AAPI L.A. Day as a part of the AAPI LA initiative, which brings together civic, nonprofit, community, and business leaders throughout the city to raise awareness on the issues that are impacting the AAPI community. Please take a look at all of the upcoming events.”

Also participating was Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, who said, “Let’s not only celebrate the AAPI community but also do everything possible to stop AAPI hate.”