CYPRESS.—The Nisei Athletic Union 2022 basketball season is winding down to the end of the season. Yellow Storm slipped past Venice Cobras, 69-65, in Aye Major. John Chu led Storm (8-1) with 27 points and moved them into a first place tie with La Glen Nursery. These two teams will face off in a position-round contest on May 7.

Down by 8 points with 2m. left in the game, Centinela Black closed the gap and two free throws by Aaron Suzuki stunned Blue Devils, 53-52. Centinela at 8-1 has sole possession of first place in the Saturday Aye Minor league by virtue of handing Blue Devils their only two losses of the season.

With two weeks remaining in Sunday Aye Minor, undefeated Rafu No-Names (6-0) had the night off but earned the league title when Watanabe Tigers mauled MU Strokers (71-57). The second game between Amadeus and Wheelchair Bound was closely contested from the beginning and capped by an exciting finish. There were two lead changes in the final 45s. of action. Wheelchair Bound’s Nori Fukuda nailed a 3-point shot from the corner with 5s. left to give them a hard-fought 47-45 triumph.

Aye Major

Results of April 23

Lomeli’s (56)—C. Ishida 23, B. Ishida 2, N. Higashigawa 2, D. Higashigawa 15, P. Nishita 10, T. Tashima 2, R. Okamoto 2.

Precise (32)—R. Chan 4, J. Kiyomura 16, Z. Soohoo 4, R. Shinba 3, K. Ashimine 5.

***

Venice Cobras (65)—R. Reynolds 16, J. Santos 6, M. Asami 17, A. Tachiki 8, K. Oguma 13, T. Miyaji 5.

Yellow Storm (69)—C. Lee, N. Lee 3, M. Fukumoto 17, J. Chu 29, S. Thi 1, S. Sakamoto, A. Mak 19.

***

NAU Aye Major W L Pct.

La Glen Nursery ……… 8 1 .889

Yellow Storm ……….…. 8 1 .889

Venice Cobras …….….. 7 2 .778

Lomeli’s ……………….. 6 3 .667

Precise ……………… 5 4 .556

The Boyz ………………. 4 5 .444

SBB Tigers …………… 3 6 .333

GI Quicksilver …………..2 7 .222

Mukashi ………………. 2 7 .222

Slumpbusters ………… 0 9 .000

***

Upcoming Games

Saturday, May 7 at Cypress College.

Match-up and game times will be announced.

***

Saturday Aye Minor

Results of Apr. 23

Big Dogs (53)—R. Fukute 12, E. Shimabukuro 8, K. Lee 11, K. Kim 20, H. Ishihara 2.

Marina Tigers (40)—R. Young 14, K. Quock 6, B. Nakagiri 5, P. Nguyen 5, S. Woo 10, J. Endo.

***

Centinela Black (53)—K. Tashiro, T. Lui 3, K. Waite 4, D. Ishibashi 7, M. Wada 9, K. Koyama 13, J. Lum, A. Suzuki 14.

Blue Devils (52)—C. Kasuyama, H. Fujita, B. Lee 8, C. Yu 9, D. Miyamoto 5, T. Ishiwata 11, A. Kuo 17, team 2.

***

Mustangs (57)—Da. Hashimoto 19, D. Hashimoto 6, J. Chang, C. Hayashi 15, B. Tako 3, #31 13, team 1.

Busy Bees (47)—Rg. Kodani 21, M. Miyashima 7, A. Ho 5, W. Ando 13, Rk. Kodani 1, P. Ho.

***

NAU Sat Aye Minor W L Pct.

Centinela Black ………… 8 1 .889

Blue Devils ……………… 7 2 .778

Big Dogs …………………. 6 3 .667

Marina Tigers ……………..3 6 .333

Mustangs ………………… 2 7 .222

Busy Bees ………………. 1 8 .111

***

Upcoming games

Saturday, April 30 at Cypress College Small Gym

5:30—Mustangs v. Centinela Black

6:30—Marina Tigers v. Busy Bees

7:30—Big Dogs v. Blue Devils

***

Sunday Aye Minor

Results of Apr. 24

Watanabe Tigers (71)—C. Williams 5, T. Odarawa, J. Ngo 23, T. Hsieh 9, R. Imamoto 21, K. Tagami 9, S. Nomura 4.

MU Strokers (57)—K. Isa 35, M. Nakata, B. Umemoto 6, R. Odama 2, M. Moy, M. Lao 14.

***

Wheelchair Bound (47)—D. Kageyama 14, N. Fukuda 16, S.Umemoto, K. Onishi 1, M. Hara 2, A. Takahashi 8, T. Onishi 6.

Amadeus (45)—R. Yonai 16, P. Yamauchi, J. Kawaguchi 2, T. Ling 11, T. Miyamoto, J. Yonemoto 2, B. Duangpichakul 14.

***

NAU Sun Aye Minor W L Pct.

Rafu No-Names ………… 6 0 1.000

MU Strokers ……………… 3 3 .500

Watanabe Tigers ………… 3 4 .429

Amadeus ………………… 2 4 .333

Wheelchair Bound ………. 2 5 .286

***

Upcoming Games

Sunday, May 1 at Cypress College Small Gym

5:00—Amadeus v. Watanabe Tigers

6:00—Rafu No-Names v. MU Strokers

Bye—Wheelchair Bound

Sunday, May 8 at Cypress College Small Gym

6:00—Amadeus v. MU Strokers

7:00—Wheelchair Bound v. Rafu No-Names

