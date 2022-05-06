Go For Broke National Education Center (GFBNEC) supports the legacy of Japanese American World War II veterans who served their country at a time when the United States denied their civil rights.

This year’s theme, “Honor,” is in memory of the 21 Japanese American WWII Medal of Honor recipients, our nation’s highest military recognition. Join us in remembering their service and sacrifice by entering our 2022 contest.

In addition to monetary award prizes, first-place winners from each category will be acknowledged in our 21st annual Evening of Aloha Gala on Nov. 5. All winning entries will be published in an online booklet on our website.

To Enter:

Submit a 400-500 word essay on one of the following topics:



• The Japanese American WWII veteran experience remains relevant to our society today.

Explore one of the ways this is true.



• Immediately after WWII, only one Japanese American was awarded the Medal of Honor. A review was conducted in the 1990s and 20 additional Japanese Americans had their actions recognized to the highest degree 55 years after WWII. How can we continue to acknowledge the selflessness of their service?



OR a work of poetry (2 typed pages or less) reflecting on the theme of “Honor”:



• Consider: How do you think the Medal of Honor recipients would want to be remembered?

• How do we honor their legacy?



DEADLINE: THURSDAY, JUNE 30, 2022, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time

Eligibility

Contest is open to all high school (9th through 12th grades) and college (undergraduate and graduate) students.

2021 winners are ineligible for entry in the same category, but may submit an entry under a different category.

Applicants who wish to be considered for the “Lawson Iichiro Sakai Memorial Scholarship” must also submit an essay or poetry entry in the GFBNEC Student Contest. Contest applicants are not required to apply for the scholarship.

Note: All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges selected by GFBNEC. Winners will be notified by Friday, July 30. In order to stay informed on GFBNEC news and updates, all participants will be added to the eTorch online subscriber list.