During the Little Tokyo Street Fair on April 30 in Weller Court, Usagi Yojimbo creator Stan Sakai (center) stops by the Kiosk Boys stand to lend support to young entrepreneur partners Bailey Kikuchi, left, and Kenneth Higashi.

Over at Uniquely Amazing Finds, proprietor Keasha Nicole holds one of her products to entice people to come in and browse at her venue.

Five-year-old Emile Garcia of Azusa has found a friend he wants to take home with him.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo