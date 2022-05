One of the early marquee matchups in the WNBA season saw Rui Machida (above) and the Washington Mystics outduel the Las Vegas Aces on May 10, 89-78. On Tuesday, the 4-1 Mystics played at Dallas, while the Aces (3-1) with head coach Beck Hammon and assistant Natalie Nakase (below) hosted the Phoenix Mercury. (Associated Press photos)