Reece Uehara

Frosh pitcher Reece Uehara and Mission Viejo will play for the CIF South­ern Section Div. 2 championship when they take on Millikan on Fri­day afternoon.

The Diablos advanced to the final with a 10-0 win over Torrance in the semifinals.

In Div. 4, Gissele Sasaki, Kassandra Gewecke and Temple City will play for a title on Friday in Irvine, when they meet the win­ner of the Moorpark-Heritage Christian semifinal to be played on Tuesday.

The 23-6 Rams earned their way to the championship with a 7-2 semi­final victory over Burroughs.