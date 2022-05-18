Frosh pitcher Reece Uehara and Mission Viejo will play for the CIF Southern Section Div. 2 championship when they take on Millikan on Friday afternoon.
The Diablos advanced to the final with a 10-0 win over Torrance in the semifinals.
In Div. 4, Gissele Sasaki, Kassandra Gewecke and Temple City will play for a title on Friday in Irvine, when they meet the winner of the Moorpark-Heritage Christian semifinal to be played on Tuesday.
The 23-6 Rams earned their way to the championship with a 7-2 semifinal victory over Burroughs.